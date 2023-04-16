Journalist Paul Brown doesn't believe West Ham United will end up making a move for Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, making his prediction in an interview with Give Me Sport.

The Hammers' current boss David Moyes is currently under pressure going into today's clash against league leaders Arsenal, with his team enduring an extremely disappointing campaign.

Currently sat in 15th place, they are just three points above the drop zone at this stage and look set to endure a nail-biting end to the campaign, with some supporters clearly unhappy with Moyes at this stage amid their current struggles.

Michael Carrick's progress at Middlesbrough

Carrick, on the other hand, has enjoyed a very successful 2022/23 campaign with Boro who have improved massively under his stewardship.

A recent blip has caused them to fall away from the automatic promotion race slightly - but they look set to seal a place in the top six and that's a decent achievement considering they were in the relegation zone earlier this season.

And they may enter the play-offs as the favourites to win considering how brilliant they have been under the former Manchester United midfielder, with their 5-1 victory over Norwich City on Friday reinforcing their class.

Luton Town, however, have gone under the radar and could be a very dangerous opponent.

If Boro can secure promotion though, it would be an exceptional achievement and interest in Carrick would increase, with West Ham already linked with a move for him.

Brown, however, doesn't believe the Hammers will make an approach for the 41-year-old, saying to Give Me Sport: "I can't see West Ham going for Michael Carrick; I think that would be a strange choice for the owners. They don't normally go in that kind of direction.

"Benitez is someone they've always liked, but I think he would be quite expensive and his last job didn't go very well. I find it unlikely that they would ditch Moyes and go with Benitez."

Should West Ham secure a move for Michael Carrick?

It would be quite a risk for West Ham to make a move for their former player because he doesn't have a huge amount of experience - but his inexperience certainly isn't counting against him at the Riverside.

There are big expectations on Teesside too, so he already knows what it feels like to feel pressure despite the fact his job hasn't been in danger.

It will be interesting to see how his West Ham side would bounce back from a tough run of form because Boro haven't had a noticeable blip until recently, with Carrick used to winning every week.

Is a switch likely though? Crystal Palace and Leicester City are also interested in him but with Carrick playing for West Ham before and gaining an attachment to the club during his time there, the Hammers would probably be the favourites to come out on top in this race.

But to go from someone of Moyes' experience to Carrick would be a radical change and it remains to be seen whether David Sullivan and other key figures at the London Stadium would be willing to take that gamble.