Watford target issues stance on his future ahead of potential switch

Fluminense winger Matheus Martins has revealed he isn’t in any rush to move on from his current side at this stage despite interest from Udinese and Watford, speaking about his future to R7.

Many Championship sides including Middlesbrough and Norwich City haven’t been afraid to explore the South American market – and neither have the Hornets with the club moving for Yaser Asprilla in the summer, signing him from Colombian outfit Envigado.

They were also responsible for bringing Joao Pedro to England from South America, with the 21-year-old also plying his trade for Martins’ current side Fluminense before linking up with the Hornets.

9 quickfire questions about Watford kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 Who were Watford's first ever kit manufacturer? Bukta Hummel Mizuno Umbro

According to UOL, Udinese have struck an agreement with the Brazilian club to bring Martins to Serie A, though Gino Pozzo’s ties with the Italian club as their owner looks set to benefit the Hornets.

The same report states that he’s then expected to join Slaven Bilic’s side on loan during the January window if an agreement can be finalised, with the player openly admitting that he would like to ply his trade in Europe.

However, he isn’t in a rush just yet and is prepared to wait long if a deal can’t be wrapped up.

He said: “They are speculating on this, but so far what I know is that negotiations are ongoing. When something is agreed, everyone will know.

“I don’t know (if it’s evolving). I want to play abroad, in Europe, I think it will happen at the right time. If it has to happen now, it will happen, if it happens later, no problem either. All in God’s timing.”

The Verdict:

It does feel as though there could be space for another winger in the team and this is one reason why Martins’ addition could be a potentially decent one.

Because Pozzo owns Udinese, he may have the power to ensure the Hornets don’t pay a huge chunk of his wages and this could be key to getting an agreement over the line, with the club needing to abide by EFL rules.

The one negative is the fact the Italian side will probably want to see him thrive in Serie A before considering selling him to Watford on a permanent basis, so he may only be an addition for the short term at Vicarage Road.

Considering they made a considerable amount of money from the sales of Emmanuel Dennis and Hassane Kamara, they should have the finances to fund a move for someone else like Jerry Yates who may have more of a chance of staying in Hertfordshire for the long term.

However, a move for Martins may not be the worst considering it’s likely to be cheap and the fact Pedro is already at the club to help him settle into life in England following his time in Brazil.