Reported Sheffield United decision concerning Nottingham Forest target looks questionable on many counts: Opinion

We can expect to see Sheffield United have a busy January window as they look to boost their hopes of making a late-season promotion dash.

The Blades have struggled recently under Slavisa Jokanovic and are nine points back from the play-off places, though there is a long way to go before the 2021/22 campaign is wrapped up.

January could be pivotal but one report that emerged over the weekend has suggested the Blades are set to make a decision that is questionable on many counts.

Given the success Rhian Brewster had under Steve Cooper at Swansea City, it was inevitable the young striker would be linked with a move to Nottingham Forest after the Welshman took charge and that’s happened in recent weeks.

What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Sheffield United players play at now?

1 of 22 Kyle McFadzean? Birmingham City Coventry City Hull City West Brom

However, TEAMtalk has now reported that United are open to offers for the 21-year-old in January due to his poor goal return since his big-money move from Liverpool.

It is said that Forest hope to strike a loan deal that could eventually become permanent but accepting such a deal would seem a mistake for the Blades on both a long-term and short-term basis.

Firstly, not only would they be letting a striker leave at a time when the whole squad are struggling for goals but they’d also be strengthening a play-off rival, which they can’t really afford to do given how far back they’ve dropped from the top six.

Brewster’s two goals in 40 appearances has certainly been disappointing but the context is important as those games have come in a side that was relegated from the Premier League and is now struggling for consistency.

It seems way too early to pull the plug on the England U21 international’s Bramall Lane career and allowing him to leave for a cut-price deal, which you’d have to assume a move to Nottingham Forest would be in the current climate, could be something they come to really regret a few years down the line.

United would be foolish not to be a little more patient.