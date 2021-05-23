Reported Portsmouth, Sunderland and Ipswich Town target makes transfer admission ahead of 2021/22 season

St Johnstone forward Guy Melamed has suggested that he could remain with the Scottish club this summer but has also admitted he has had interest from elsewhere amid links to Portsmouth, Sunderland and Ipswich Town.

Melamed has enjoyed a good season in Scotland with St Johnstone and he has played a key role in helping the club pick up both the Scottish Cup and the League Cup.

The 28-year-old has fired in five goals and provided two assists in his 18 league appearances.

It has previously been reported that Portsmouth, Sunderland and Ipswich are all in the race to sign the forward this summer when his current deal with St Johnstone comes to an end. While there have also been reports from The News that the forward might be set to leave the club despite them wanting to keep hold of him.

What club do these 21 former Sunderland players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Steven Fletcher? Stoke Sheffield Wednesday Southampton Swansea

As reported by the Daily Record, the forward has now spoken out about his potential future and suggested that there is still a chance he could remain with St Johnstone. While the 28-year-old also confessed he has had interest from elsewhere.

He said: “Absolutely. (St Johnstone) It’s an amazing place that has given me the opportunity to introduce myself in Europe and I hope we can bridge our gaps in negotiations and conditions.

“We have put together a legendary season, the best season in the history of the club and the club wants all the staff to continue. I strongly believe in the club.

”I heard from my agent. He told me there is interest. It’s very flattering to me. I’ll have to sit down with my agent and look at all the proposals.

“I will return home. I will be with my family, I will enjoy some of the time in the country because I have not been there for many months.

“I will examine the proposals and decide what is the best place for me. I do not rule out (Israel), but on the other hand my direction is to continue abroad.”

The Verdict

This update suggests that the forward is yet to make up his mind about where his long-term future lies ahead of the summer transfer window. That means that there is still a chance that the likes of Portsmouth, Sunderland and Ipswich can convince him to make the move south of the border and join one of them in League One next term.

Melamed is clearly someone that might be able to come in and provide some extra attacking threat for any of the three League One teams that are interested. The fact that he is available on a free transfer means it could come down which of the sides is able to offer him the best deal in terms of wages.

It does seem though that he is content with his life in Scotland and that he has enjoyed his spell with St Johnstone that has been a real success for him and the club. Therefore, Portsmouth, Sunderland and Ipswich are going to need to work hard to get this deal done you feel.