Whilst Coventry City can look back upon their 2022/23 campaign with great pride, they still face a tricky summer ahead.

The Sky Blues did exceptionally to reach the Championship play-off final at Wembley, and came agonisingly close to the Premier League, losing only on penalties to promotion winners Luton Town.

It felt like winning promotion to the top-flight was the club's best chance at keeping hold of star player Viktor Gyokeres next season, and nothing is yet to change my mind on that.

The Swedish striker had yet another excellent season in the second tier, netting 21 goals and registering 10 assists in 46 league appearances, and that form has caught the attention of many clubs playing at a higher level.

Latest Viktor Gyokeres transfer news

A number of clubs from the Premier League have already reportedly showed interest in the Swedish star this summer.

Football Insider, for example, recently claimed that Crystal Palace and Fulham were readying their offers for the Sky Blues forward.

In the same report, it was also reported that Everton, Burnley and Wolves were also admirers of the 25-year-old.

Sporting CP's interest in Viktor Gyokeres

What should be most concerning to Coventry City, though, is the interest being shown in Gyokeres from Portuguese side Sporting CP.

Their interest in the forward was first revealed by Santi Aouna just days ago, with reports claiming that Gyokeres was a priority for the Portuguese club.

Well, more recently, newspaper Correio de Manha, via SportWitness. has gone on to reveal some interesting information regarding a potential move for Gyokeres.

The outlet claims that the Portuguese club are said to be willing to offer him a salary of one million euros, which they claim is 720,000 euros more than he is currently earning.

Now, with that sort of financial offer on the table, and the chance to play European football given that Sporting will compete in the Europa League next season, it is surely too good for Viktor Gyokeres to turn down.

As much as he may want to test himself in the Premier League, Gyokeres will want to make sure that he is not returning to the Championship any time soon if he does move on from Coventry.

With the greatest of respect to the clubs linked with him, none of them are 'established' to the point where they do not have to worry about relegation next season, and so a move to Sporting would be of benefit both sporting wise and financially.

Given the fiscal muscle of the Premier League, they may well be able to compete with Sporting financially, but the clubs above cannot offer European football, for example.

Therefore, the overseas offer for Gyokeres, as a total package, is potentially too good to turn down.

One thing seems clear - with offers such as the above on the table for Gyokeres this summer, it seems only a matter of time before his Coventry exit comes to fruition.