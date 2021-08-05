Reported fee may frustrate fans but Matheus Pereira’s West Brom exit could prove vital: Opinion

After everything he’s given West Bromwich Albion over the past two years, it’s a shame to see Matheus Pereira leaving in the manner that he is.

Earlier this week it was reported that Saudi Professional League club Al Hilal had never been a serious option for Pereira due to the “insulting offer” made and the 25-year-old’s preference to stay in a top division, unless Albion were desperate to offload him.

It seems they are as just days later, the Brazilian is understood to be undergoing a medical in Paris before flying to Saudi Arabia to complete his move.

A breakdown in the relationship between Pereira and manager Valerien Ismael seems to have been the cause, with the pair exchanging words via the press and a Twitter statement.

It is said the final fee is expected to be well below the £25 million to £30 million the Baggies were thought to want for the player that has been the beating heart of their attack over the past two years.

Unsurprisingly, losing a winger that has scored 20 goals and added 26 assists across two seasons at the Hawthorns for some way below the asking price despite years left on his contract has frustrated many supporters.

However, the deal could end up proving pivotal to Albion’s hopes of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking – particularly following a fresh development.

According to The Athletic, Ismael has been planning for life without the 25-year-old since he joined from Barnsley in June but, more importantly, Pereira’s move to Al Hilal should give the West Midlands club more flexibility in the transfer market.

Signing an orthodox centre-forward is believed to be among their top priorities and it’s hardly rocket science that a 20-goal striker could be the difference between securing promotion and falling short.

There can be little confidence that Kenneth Zohore is the right man for the job based upon what we’ve seen during his time at the Hawthorns while Karlan Grant has shown his ability in the Championship previously but is yet to really look at home in an Albion shirt.

Callum Robinson is a useful forward but not a lethal finisher nor an out-and-out number nine, which leaves Ismael with a clear problem to solve before the end of the transfer window.

Pereira’s move to Al Hilal may not be the end or even the fee that Baggies supporters wanted but if it helps them sign a quality striker then it could be vital.