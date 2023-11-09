Highlights Lampard's managerial career has been disappointing, with failures at Derby, Chelsea, and Everton.

Norwich should not appoint Lampard if they want to return to the Premier League.

Norwich should consider a young, progressive coach instead of Lampard, in line with the current trend in football.

Frank Lampard is not the right man to take over from David Wagner at Norwich City.

Wagner looked worried about his future after another defeat on the weekend against Blackburn Rovers. That result was a fourth straight loss in a row for Wagner and the future looks uncertain for the former Huddersfield Town manager.

With speculation over who could take over from the German, Lampard's name has been named as a potential replacement.

This may, understandably, not go down too well with Canaries fans, as his time in management hasn't been very successful.

Appointing Lampard would be a bad decision for Norwich if they want to return to the Premier League.

Frank Lampard's managerial career so far

Lampard started his managerial career in the Championship with Derby County where he had relative success. He reached the playoffs with Derby and mounted a sensational comeback at Elland Road against Leeds United where Derby won 4-3 in aggregate. However, the Rams fell short in the final against Aston Villa, losing 2-1.

But there's a strong argument to be made that he should've done better at Derby given the strength of his squad, which featured the likes of Harry Wilson, Mason Mount, and Fikayo Tomori.

His Rams spell led to his appointment as Chelsea boss, where his first season was overshadowed by the transfer ban for Chelsea after breaching 150 rules.

However, with the Chelsea youngsters and the first-team players that were already at the club, Lampard had relatively success finishing that season fourth and reaching the FA Cup final.

Frank Lampard Managerial stats. as per Transfermarkt G W D L 196 83 40 73 Stats taken as of 7th November

Despite a strong start to the next season as December hit, Chelsea's form dropped, and they fell to ninth. Lampard lost his job in January.

After a year out, he returned to management with Everton and narrowly saved them from relegation but in his second season, he struggled and again lost his job.

He did return to Chelsea in a caretaker role after Graham Potter was sacked. In his caretaker spell, Chelsea had their first bottom-half-finish since 1996.

Lampard should not be in charge of Norwich

Norwich want to return to the Premier League and it's hard to suggest that Lampard is the right coach to take them there.

Lampard's management career has been littered with disappointment. He failed to take a strong Derby squad up, failed at Chelsea, and failed to galvanize Everton after avoiding the drop.

Looking back at his previous jobs, it's hard to suggest that he's proven himself capable of making a team more than the sum of its parts and given the strength of some of the promotion hopefuls in the Championship, you can't help feeling that's what the Canaries need.

There is a growing trend of clubs turning to young, progressive coaches - the likes of Kieran McKenna, Michael Carrick, Danny Rohl, and Liam Manning - and that's the sort of appointment that Norwich should be making if they look to replace Wagner.