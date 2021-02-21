MK Dons manager Russell Martin has insisted that he is ignoring the speculation surrounding his potential future amid links to the vacant position at Bristol City and suggested he is content where is.

Martin has managed to get his MK Dons side playing with real confidence at the moment in League One. He guided the club to a fourth win in five league games on Saturday edging out Northampton in a seven-goal thriller at Stadium MK. That victory lifted his side all the way up to 11th place in the table and they are now just six points shy of a play-off place.

The form of the League One club under Martin has not gone unnoticed and he is reportedly amongst the managers being considered by Bristol City as they aim to find a long-term successor to Dean Holden. However, owner Steve Lansdown has suggested that there are as many as a dozen names under consideration at the moment for the job.

Speaking to MK Citizen following their 4-3 win against Northampton Town on Saturday, Martin revealed that he is ignoring all the talk around his future and concentrating his efforts on continuing his side’s recent impressive form. While he also hinted that he would not have much desire to leave the project he is embarking on with the League One club.

He said: “After watching that, I’m not sure I’ll be linked to anything!

“I’m very happy here, I’m so invested in the people I work with, the culture we’ve brought here and I want to continue to improve and grow that. And I’m invested in the club. We’ve got a lot of work to do, and that’s all I’m focussing on.

“If that sort of thing comes up, it shows you’re doing an OK job and people are taking note of it. I’ve learned to ignore the noise, and that’s all it is.”

The verdict

Martin’s comments here suggest that there might be disappointment in store for the Robins if they do strongly pursue the appointment of the MK Dons manager. You can see why there is interest there given the excellent job that the former Norwich City defender has done with the League One club in his first managerial role.

The 35-year-old is a bright and young up-and-coming manager and you can see that in the future he might go on to manage at a much higher level than League One. However, Bristol City are in a tough situation at the moment, with their form worsening with another damaging defeat on Saturday against Barnsley.

That suggests that it might be a very difficult place for Martin to walk into and try and turn things around. It will be interesting to see whether the MK Dons manager’s view of the situation will be altered if Bristol City make a real effort to convince him to take the job.