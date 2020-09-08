Report underlines Liverpool interest in EFL forward

Ismaila Sarr remains under consideration for Liverpool this summer transfer window, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Reds have been fairly quiet in the summer market up until now with them looking to defend their Premier League title in 2020/21.

Naturally, though, Reds fans want to see their team add players in the window and so many have been asking during the Echo’s recent Q&A session just what the latest is with certain deals.

One asked whether the club was looking to bring the average age of the squad down, too, and it was revealed that both Sarr and Ben White, both 22, were under consideration – though White at least seems unlikely now with him signing a new contract with Brighton.

Sarr, though, was relegated with Watford and so a deal for the right money could bring him in, though it remains to be seen if the Reds move for him.

The Verdict

Whenever a side is relegated, some of their best players are linked with moves away and Sarr is certainly one of the stronger stars in the Watford side.

He’d likely cost a fair bit, though, and it is up for debate whether Liverpool are willing to make a move for him this summer with that, and the current situation, in mind.