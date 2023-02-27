Report tips Newcastle United for nine-figure spending spree after EFL Cup heartbreak v Man United

Newcastle United have been tipped to go big in the upcoming transfer windows in a bid to bridge the gap between them and the top clubs in English football, following a 2-0 defeat to Man United in the EFL Cup final.

Goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford yesterday saw Man United pick up the first domestic silverware of 2022/23, with Erik ten Hag denying Newcastle a winning return to Wembley on their first trip to the national stadium since 1999.

Despite that, the progress of Newcastle under Eddie Howe in the last 12 months has been impressive. They were flirting with relegation heading into 2022 and are now battling for European football and domestic trophies at Wembley.

Yet, a report from iNews has taken a look at what might follow this defeat at Wembley for Newcastle and their ambitious Saudi owners, in terms of transfers.

They write: “Make no mistake, the resolve is there in the black and white corner, along with cash stumped up, controversially, by the Saudi state. But it will cost them because they are perhaps a top-class striker, a midfielder of presence and an extra defender light of bridging the gap to the likes of an upwardly mobile Manchester United.”

Any spending spree like that, though, is going to cost in the current market.

iNews continue: “In the current climate, that might land them with a £250m bill and that will require a nimble traversing of financial fair play rules that have been designed to maintain the status quo and keep the established order in place. The intent is there but expert execution will be required from the club’s executive team.”

Casemiro beat the offside trap on 33 minutes to guide Luke Shaw’s free-kick beyond Lloris Karius, who was then beaten by Rashford’s effort, which deflected wildly off Sven Botman for 2-0 within six minutes of the opener.

Newcastle, despite playing well between boxes, couldn’t find a lifeline in the game and now turn their attentions back to the Premier League. They travel to Man City on Saturday.

The Verdict

Yesterday was a big day for Newcastle despite their defeat, with the Magpies finally back at Wembley after a 25-year wait.

It underlines the trajectory of the club right now and, given their owners’ ambition, you’ve got to imagine that further days like this are going to be on the horizon.

Taking that next step to consistently winning trophies, though, is going to require more spend in the transfer window, a fact that nobody can hide from.

