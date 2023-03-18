West Bromwich Albion head coach, Carlos Corberan, has been in touch with Alex Mowatt during the midfielder's loan with Middlesbrough this season.

Corberan replaced Steve Bruce at the Hawthorns in late October, at a time in the season when West Brom had already sanctioned Mowatt's move to Boro.

The 28-year-old arrived at West Brom alongside Valerien Ismael from Barnsley and has scored four goals in 36 appearances for the Baggies. However, the change in management from Ismael to Bruce didn't compliment the Doncaster-born midfielder.

However, Mowatt still has 12 months remaining on his contract at West Brom, running until the summer of 2024.

As per the Express and Star, Corberan has been in contact with Mowatt since his appointment as head coach. The report does state that it "remains to be see" whether or not Mowatt has "a first-team future under the Spaniard".

Mowatt's loan with Middlesbrough has seen him struggle for regular starts. The Teessiders have transitioned from Chris Wilder to Michael Carrick and have been pushing Sheffield United in the race for automatic promotion in recent weeks.

West Brom, meanwhile, are battling to get into the play-offs under Corberan.

They drew 1-1 with Cardiff City during the week to leave them adrift of the top-six heading into March's international break. The Baggies have no fixture this weekend owing to Sheffield United's progression in the FA Cup. They face Blackburn Rovers in the quarter-final at Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon, meaning West Brom's trip to South Yorkshire has been pushed back to April 26th.

West Brom's next fixture comes against Millwall on April 1st.

The Verdict

Corberan has a number of big decisions too make in the summer when it comes to the make-up of West Brom's squad.

Mowatt has had a fairly rough 12-18 months, despite arriving at West Brom on the back of a very good season with Barnsley.

We know he's very capable at Championship level and, depending on the financial restraints West Brom are working under, there might yet be a way back for him at the club.

It's not like West Brom are flush with quality central midfielder players, either.

It didn't work out for Mowatt under Bruce, but different managers get the best out of different players. It might be that Corberan and Mowatt click to reignite his career at the Hawthorns. It wouldn't be the strangest thing to happen.

