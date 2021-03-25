Report teases Nottingham Forest’s transfer interest in 24-year-old defender

Nottingham Forest have been mentioned as potential suitors for Olympiacos full-back Mohamed Drager, as per Greek media outlet Sportdog.

Forest are no strangers to Olympiacos with Evangelos Marinakis owning both clubs, after taking over at the City Ground in 2017.

Last summer saw Tiago Silva move to the Greek club, with Cafu moving in the opposite direction. Hilal Soudani and Andreas Bouchalakis have also moved in opposite directions in previous years.

According to Sportdog, the possibility of Mohamed Drager moving to the City Ground this summer “cannot be ruled out”.

Drager has made only seven first-team appearances for Olympiacos this season, and is behind Kenny Lala in the pecking order.

He joined Olympiacos from Paderborn in the summer, but the Tunisian international has struggled for regular game time and could move away this summer.

The Verdict

It will be really interesting to see how Forest go about things this summer.

Chris Hughton will be keen to strengthen his squad, but he will want to pick his own players rather than let the powers above choose them.

The link with Olympiacos is an obvious one, but with Cyrus Christie currently only on loan at the City Ground, there could be scope to bring a new right-back in.

One man who would be disappointed by that is Jordan Gabriel, though, with the young full-back thriving out on loan in League One for Blackpool.