Report teases Leeds United offering Chelsea outcast a Premier League lifeline

Michy Batshuayi has been linked with a move to Leeds United as the Whites prepare for a return to the Premier League next season.

Leeds stormed to the Championship title and finished 10 points ahead of West Bromwich Albion by the end of the 46th game of the season, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side making convincing work of the run-in.

However, they now embark on a new challenge in the Premier League, with focus on recruiting a striker to support 16-goal Patrick Bamford in the top-flight.

Quiz: Do you remember which club Leeds United signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15 Liam Cooper. Hull City Chesterfield

As per Football Insider ‘sources’, a move for Batshuayi could be on the cards for Leeds, with the striker seemingly available at a cut-price from Chelsea.

Batshuayi is a Belgian international and is entering the final 12 months of his deal at Stamford Bridge. Football Insider report how he could be available for £25m this summer.

The 26-year-old has been with Chelsea since July 2016, but has made only five Premier League starts for the Blues, with another 43 appearances coming from the bench.

In all competitions, he’s scored 25 goals for the club, but has also spent time on loan with Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace as game time at Stamford Bridge became difficult to come by.

The Verdict

Leeds need another striker this summer and it appears like they will be linked with both the ridiculous and the obvious.

Batshuayi is a very good player and he does look like he might be on the way out of Chelsea. However, you’ve got to question whether it is a deal that Leeds will be looking to do.

The striker will still command a big fee and his wages are sure to be a stumbling block.

Leeds will probably go for a reserved option rather than piling their entire budget on a player like Batshuayi.

Thoughts? Let us know!