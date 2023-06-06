Michael Beale has entered talks to sign Morgan Whittaker, as per the Daily Record.

Rangers have maintained an extensive pursuit of Whittaker dating back to January, where they initially directed an approach after his controversial recall from a fruitful loan spell at League One champions Plymouth Argyle.

What's the latest with Morgan Whittaker's future?

Whittaker scored nine goals and laid on a further seven assists in 25 third-tier outings, establishing himself as one of the very finest operators across the division before he was summoned back to Wales in a decision that appeared to motivated by the possibility of obtaining a fee elsewhere instead of utilising the forward's talents.

Their interest failed to materialise, though, and the 22-year-old spent the rest of the campaign on the periphery, starting only two matches as Swansea enjoyed a late season upsurge under Russell Martin.

But more recently, Rangers' attempts appear to be taking strides, and Beale is now in discussions, as per the Daily Record, to bring the Derby County academy product up to Scotland ahead of a summer rebuild, where they will look to relaunch their title aspirations next term.

Should Swansea sell Whittaker?

This conundrum seems to be felt from both sides. In truth, it feels as though Whittaker has never been content with the circumstances that went down back in January, and he even explained in a rather telling Instagram post that he was "devastated" to be leaving Home Park, where he had enjoyed the best form of his life.

It is hard to imagine that he is too much happier with how things have gone since, either, given he was taken away from a club that had provided a new lease of life on the pitch only to scarcely see the field afterward.

Indeed, Whittaker even managed to score on his first start back at the club as he opened the scoring after only two minutes in an eventual 3-1 home defeat to Stoke City in February, but after starting the following match against Rotherham United, he was left to feature in cameos from the bench for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, from the club's perspective, Whittaker is visibly viewed as an asset, but one that they need to offload sooner rather than later.

Due to his age, ability and potential, they could doubtlessly receive a respectable transfer fee for Whittaker's signature, which, despite what he could offer as a Swansea player, may pay dividends given their precarious financial situation, potentially allowing for vital squad reinforcements.

Would Morgan Whittaker be a good signing for Rangers?

Whittaker is at an invaluable age where he has already excelled and obtained the career experience to cope with the pressures and demands of turning out for such a big club, although he is also at an age where he is going to get much better with time, too.

Whittaker was only 21 during his dazzling Devon loan spell and some would contest that he was the most technically gifted footballer at that level at the time, and he would surely transpire as a leading operator at Ibrox after the departures of long-serving attacking duo Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos, too.

His case will be helped even more by the cases of Welsh forwards Rabbi Matondo and Tom Lawrence, both of whom arrived with much excitement last summer but have not yet hit the ground running with underwhelming displays and, in the latter's case, an Achilles injury that has prohibited action for nearly a year.

For Rangers, it would make a great deal of sense to bring both Whittaker north of the border in a move that could well kick-start a bid to topple Celtic and reclaim the title next year, with the departure of popular boss Ange Postecoglou to Celtic only enforcing that feeling further.

Chiefly, though, he represents a potentially monumental profit prospect long-term if he makes the move and proceeds to make good of his undoubted promise.