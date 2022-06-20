Report suggests player’s transfer decision imminent amid West Brom and Burnley interest

West Brom and Burnley could learn whether or not their pursuits of Jed Wallace have been successful as early as this week, according to a report from the Express and Star.

Wallace has an offer to remain with Millwall, yet hasn’t committed himself to the club at this early stage of the summer.

The Express and Star have noted West Brom’s interest in the forward, whilst The Sun have claimed Burnley are keen on the 28-year-old.

In a further update from the Express and Star, they outline how Wallace has got married and had a honeymoon this summer, with a decision on his future expected to follow. They then outline that because clubs are now returning for pre-season, a decision could come this week.

Wallace has been with Millwall since 2015/16 and has been playing in the Championship since 2017/18.

During his time in the second tier he’s scored an impressive 38 goals and registered a further 41 assists for Millwall.

The Verdict

It’s getting to the point of the summer now where Wallace is going to have to make a decision.

Pre-season will be well underway by the end of the week, with the Championship season just on the horizon now at the end of July.

If he’s embarking on a new challenge, he will have a lot to sort out, whilst if he’s staying with Millwall, he will also be minded to let them know as quickly as possible.

You’d like to think that this time next week, we will have Wallace’s decision.

