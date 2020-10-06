Report suggests player’s Leeds United exit on the cards, EFL duo known to be in pursuit

Watford and Blackburn Rovers target, Barry Douglas, is expected to leave Leeds United before the October 16th deadline.

Leeds have embarked on life as a Premier League club and taken the top-flight by storm over the course of the last month.

However, there’s been no room in their matchday squad for Douglas, whose only outing this season has come in the League Cup.

As per Football Insider, he’s widely expected to be moving on from Leeds this summer, with a number of clubs in the Championship interested in a deal for the left-back.

It was reported by Phil Hay over the weekend that Watford and Blackburn were two possible destinations for the Scot.

In total, Douglas has managed just 45 appearances across all competitions for Leeds in two-and-a-bit seasons. He’s failed to score from the club, but has registered six assists in that time.

Prior to rocking up in Leeds, Douglas was a Championship winner with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

There, in a single season, he scored five goals and registered 14 assists, establishing himself as a fine option at left wing-back.

The verdict

Douglas’ situation at Leeds is a tough one. He’s a valued member of the squad, but the step up into the Premier League has led to him falling down the pecking order.

At 31, he needs to be thinking about playing games regularly. That would be the case for him at either Watford or Blackburn.

A move to the latter would keep him local, which might appeal that little bit more, but there’s a lot more than that to weigh up at this stage.

Thoughts? Let us know!