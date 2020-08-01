Report suggests Leeds United hold interest in Liverpool man

Leeds United are monitoring Liverpool youngster Yasser Larouci ahead of a potential bid, according to the Athletic.

The youngster is now into his final year on his contract at Liverpool and the Premier League champions have to make a decision on his long-term future.

Leeds are looking to swoop in on this uncertainty by boosting their defensive ranks, with Larouci being predominantly a left-back – a position that needs to be boosted for Marcelo Bielsa’s side – with Stuart Dallas having to fill in for the inconsistent Ezgjan Alioski and Barry Douglas.

Larouci joined the Reds from Le Havre in 2017 and has been a key part of their under-23 side, even earning himself a senior debut last season.

With just over a month until Leeds’ Premier League campaign kicks off, transfers will have to be completed at a faster pace than usual, and it appears that Larouci is one of many targets that are currently on Leeds’ radar.

The Verdict

Larouci would be a good signing for Leeds United and one that shows the club can buy from some of the biggest teams in the world.

If he joined it would be a statement that young players want to come and play for the Whites, and now they’re in the Premier League they need as many high quality players as possible.

If they are going to survive in their first season then they must keep building and adding to the squad whilst keeping the core of the Championship side that earned them a place in the Premier League.