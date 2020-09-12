Report suggests key Preston man wants Deepdale departure

Preston’s Daniel Johnson wants to join Rangers amid rumours that the Scottish giants are interested in the midfielder, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

It was revealed by The Mirror’s David Anderson on Friday that Rangers have made a £2million bid for Johnson, something which appears to have caught the attention of the 27-year-old.

According to the latest reports, Johnson is keen on a move to Ibrox, and has told North End manager Alex Neil of his desires.

It is thought that Preston want a fee in the region of £5million for Johnson, who scored 12 goals and providing seven assists in 33 league appearances for the Lancashire club last season.

However, the midfielder’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season, and the fact that a new deal is yet to be agreed is something that appears to have tempted to Rangers to make their move for Johnson.

Since joining Preston from Aston Villa back in 2015, Johnson has made a total of 219 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 43 goals and providing 26 assists in all across the course of his five years at Deepdale.

The Verdict

This surely has to be a concern for Preston.

Johnson has become more and more important for the club as his time there has gone, and with signings yet to be forthcoming this summer, the playmaker would be a big miss if he was to leave in the coming weeks.

But given the opportunity to compete for silverware and play European football a move to Rangers would give him, you can’t really blame Johnson for being keen on a move to Ibrox.

Indeed, Johnson’s contract situation should help him get that move here, given Preston will surely not want to lose him for free next summer, meaning if the midfielder makes clear that he will not be signing a new deal at Deepdale, the Lancashire club will likely feel the pressure to accept a bid from Rangers as the window approaches its end.