Report suggests development to follow Hull City takeover

Jim Rodwell is set to take over in a significant capacity at Hull City following completion of the takeover of the club, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

Rodwell, former CEO of Notts County, Scunthorpe United and Sunderland, was seen with prospective owner Acun Ilicali during Saturday’s FA Cup defeat to Everton.

The two travelled on the same coach to the game and Rodwell was also seen in the director’s box during the match alongside the Turkish businessman and the club’s director of football Tan Kesler.

Rodwell was working in a temporary role with Peterborough up until recently. However, that role expired on January 2, with a full-time replacement expected to arrive.

Rodwell stepped down as CEO of Sunderland last February following the takeover of the club by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Rodwell has also served as a Director of the EFL during his time at Scunthorpe.

Hull City are currently 19th in the Championship. They were eliminated from the FA Cup by Everton on Saturday evening, meaning full focus will now shift onto avoiding relegation to League One.

Hull have lost their two most recent league games. The club are four points above the relegation zone and will be looking to kick start their season when they next play. That game is against Stoke City and takes place on January 15.

The Verdict

It remains to be seen what that takeover of Hull City will mean for the club going forward.

The Tigers have been linked with numerous players in the January transfer market but it will only become clearer what that actually entails once the move is completed.

However, with Rodwell, Hull will be getting an experienced man into the club. He may take over as CEO or another similar role. That he has worked with multiple clubs now will give him the experience needed to adapt to the new role quickly.