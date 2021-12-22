Report suggests Blackburn Rovers making headway with deal for 26-year-old

Blackburn Rovers are to open talks with Aberdeen striker Ryan Hedges, as per a report from the Daily Record.

This follows a Football League World exclusive from last week, which suggested that Blackburn had won the race for the exciting attacker.

The report states that Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass believes that the 26-year-old will quit the Scottish outfit in January, leaving him free to talk to.

Glass told the Daily Record that Aberdeen have offered the forward a brilliant new deal but it appears that this proposed deal is not enough to keep him at the Pittodrie Stadium.

Hedges has chipped in with a goal and four assists in the Scottish Premiership this season, in 12 games for the side who currently occupy sixth place in the division.

The 26-year-old has added a further two goals and an assist in four Europa Conference League clashes.

Hedges, who primarily operates on the right-wing, has also been deployed as a striker, attacking midfielder and on the other flank over the last couple of seasons.

The verdict

All of a sudden, Blackburn are on the edge of the automatic promotion places, which could hang the way they recruit in January.

Promotion to the Premier League has been looking an increasingly possible objective in recent weeks, which could mean that Rovers might turn their attention to recruiting players who can grow into a top-tier player as soon as next season.

Hedges has been an integral figure at Aberdeen over the past few seasons, but it is no surprise that he has been attracting interest from elsewhere.

The Lancashire club will now be assessing if they believe if Hedges is a player who can cut it at Premier League level over the next few years.