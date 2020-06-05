Report suggests bid has been launched for QPR star

According to Takvim in Turkey, via Sport Witness, Turkish giants Fenerbahce have made an offer of €1.5m for QPR attacker Bright Osayi-Samuel, though no agreement has yet been reached between the two sides.

QPR have had a promising season overall, and remain play-off contenders as we close in on the season restart in a couple of weeks from now.

Indeed, they’ll be looking for the likes of Osayi-Samuel to keep his form up from this campaign so far to help them in their cause, though it is form that appears to have attracted interest.

Fenerbahce, then, would appear keen to bring the attacker across Europe to Turkey in the transfer window, though it remains to be seen if such an agreement gets reached at this stage.

The Verdict

Osayi-Samuel has had a decent season and looks a player set for a good career in the game.

You’d think, then, that QPR would want a fair bit more than Fenerbahce are apparently offering given his potential, and it is hard to see why the Hoops would sanction this exit.

In an ideal world they’ll want to keep him altogether but, if they do have to sell up, they’re surely going to want a bit more in the way of financial compensation than this story is reporting.