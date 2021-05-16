Report suggests 28-year-old is set to leave Derby this summer

Derby County defender Andre Wisdom is set to leave the club this summer, a report from The Athletic has revealed.

Wisdom joined the Rams from Liverpool back in the summer of 2017, and has since gone on to make 107 appearances in all competitions for the Pride Park club, scoring twice in that time.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at Derby at the end of this season, and it now seems as though that could bring his time with the Rams to a close.

According to this latest update, Wisdom is likely to head for a pastures new this summer, with no formal negotiations having taken place over a new deal to extend the defender’s stay at Pride Park into the 2021/22 campaign and beyond.

This season, Wisdom featured 38 times in the league for Derby as they finished 21st in the Championship table, avoiding relegation to League One on the final day of the campaign.

The Verdict

I think this is a decision that probably does make sense for Derby.

Given the financial uncertainty that seems to be hanging over the club at the minute, you do feel as though they are going to need to reduce costs going into the new campaign.

Considering his experience and the fact they signed him from a club the size of Liverpool, you imagine Wisdom is not exactly going to be on a small deal by Derby’s standards, so you can understand why they might want to move him on, and bring in a cheaper alternative to help the club financially.

Even so, Wisdom has been a fairly solid performer for Derby over the years, so you imagine he will have opportunities elsewhere if he does secure his Pride Park exit this summer.