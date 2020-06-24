Report seems to confirm 29-year-old will not be joining Leeds United

Leeds United have turned down the opportunity to sign Daniel Ayala on a free transfer this summer, as per a report from the Mirror.

The Spanish defender is leaving Middlesbrough at the end of his contract and has told the club that he will not be playing for them in the season restart up to that point.

Indeed, he’s, therefore, looking for a new club and it sounds as though a move to Leeds is one thing he would have considered, but that won’t be happening.

The report reveals that his agent contacted Victor Orta to see if the club would be keen on signing him but, as the story goes, Orta’s list of transfer targets does not have Ayala’s name on it.

The Verdict

Ayala is a good defender with plenty of experience but it looks as though a switch to Leeds United is now off of the cards.

On a free, he would be a very good signing for the right club but who that ends up being remains to be seen.

Certainly, it doesn’t look as though the Whites are going to be giving him a jersey anytime soon and now his agent will need to sound out other possible avenues for him to go down.