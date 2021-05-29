Report rules Bristol City out of swoop for 8-goal Barnsley ace and Sheffield Wednesday duo

Bristol City will not be making an ambitious move to sign Barnsley skipper, Alex Mowatt, on a free transfer this summer, whilst they will not be pursuing Barry Bannan or Adam Reach either.

Nigel Pearson is set to oversee a real overhaul at Ashton Gate this summer, as he looks to revamp the squad he’s inherited from Dean Holden.

However, a report from Bristol Live has ruled the Robins out of the race to sign Mowatt this summer, with his future at Barnsley still up in the air.

Mowatt, 26, scored eight goals and registered seven assists last season, captaining Barnsley into the play-offs, where they were beaten last week by Swansea City. He is out of contract at Oakwell, though, with no agreement in place to keep him in South Yorkshire beyond the summer.

There will also be no Bristol City move for Bannan or Reach, who were part of the Sheffield Wednesday squad relegated into League One last season.

Bannan, the club’s captain, remains contracted to the Owls, but Reach is a free agent now after allowing his contract to expire at the conclusion of the season.

The former Middlesbrough player is on the lookout for a fresh opportunity in the Championship.

Can you name the Bristol City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 1. 2020/21 Jack Hunt Henri Lansbury Nahki Wells Kasey Palmer

The Verdict

When Mowatt makes up his mind on his future, there’s going to be a lot of clubs taking a look at the Barnsley captain. After the season he’s just had, you’d imagine that there will be Premier League interest too.

In terms of Bannan, he’s going to cost given his importance to Sheffield Wednesday, whilst Reach will be on the lookout for a big contract.

All three would be top signings for Bristol City, there’s little denying that. However, the finances behind them mean that they are difficult deals to do in the current climate.

It will take a club willing to go big on wages to get any of the three you’d think.

Thoughts? Let us know!