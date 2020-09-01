Report reveals why Watford could keep hold of top attacker this summer

Gerard Deulofeu’s current injury status could be what sees him stay at Watford this summer as it looks to potentially put off new employers from signing him, as per the Watford Observer.

The Hornets are back in the Championship for the new campaign and will be looking to keep hold of as many of their good players as they can as they eye a swift promotion back to the Premier League.

Deulofeu is obviously one of their better players, too, with the likes of Valencia and AC Milan linked with him this summer.

Indeed, the player has signalled his intention to try and get a move in this window but the report reveals that, with him out until November, clubs are currently not willing to go all in on a move for him.

The story reveals that they’d rather see near the end of the window what his injury status is then like and, if it is not favourable, we could well see him staying at Vicarage Road for a little longer.

The Verdict

This is no surprise.

Deulofeu is obviously a good player but if he is not fit will any side want to risk it this summer window?

The games will be coming thick and fast and if he takes time to get up to speed clubs aren’t going to bother when they could get in a signing ready to go.

This one, then, could run a little while yet.