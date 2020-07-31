Report reveals why Tottenham striker snubbed Celtic in favour of Millwall move

Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott has reportedly turned down an offer to join Celtic in order to move to Millwall as he feels it is best for his development after striking up instant chemistry with Gary Rowett.

The 18-year-old is a product of the Spurs academy, having joined the north London club in 2017, but has made just four appearances for the senior side up to this point.

Parrott’s ability and potential appears to have turned plenty of heads, with the Republic of Ireland handing him his first cap last year and a string of Championship clubs understood to be keen.

It appears the teenager has made his choice, however, as the Irish Independent has reported that the striker is set to join Millwall on a season-long loan and will link up with them in mid-August for pre-season training.

The report claims that Parrott rejected a move to Celtic in favour of joining the south London club as he believes his development will benefit most from working under Rowett at the Den.

It is understood that the Spurs striker struck up instant chemistry with the Millwall boss, who has indicated he will do all he can to ensure the 18-year-old is first-choice next term.

Millwall made some hugely impressive progress under Rowett last season and will be hoping to build with that and push for the play-offs in the upcoming season.

The Verdict

This looks like it could be a fantastic signing for Millwall and an ideal move for Parrot and Spurs as well.

The Lions need to add some more talent to their forward line and the 18-year-old is determined to prove his quality at senior level.

Millwall fans will no doubt love to hear of the instant chemistry between Parrott and Rowett, while their boss is likely to be even more popular if he gets this deal done.