Sheffield Wednesday haven't made contact with Neil Warnock at this point, according to the Sheffield Star.

The Owls are currently on the prowl for a new boss following the sacking of Xisco Munoz, who was dismissed earlier this week following the South Yorkshire side's 1-0 away loss against West Bromwich Albion.

That result, in isolation, isn't terrible considering the Baggies are in great shape in Carlos Corberan and had come into that game following their 4-0 away win at Preston North End, who hadn't lost a league game during the 2023/24 campaign before their clash against Albion.

However, most of the Owls' other results this term have been dire, picking up two points from a possible 30 in their opening 10 league games and looking favourites to be relegated at the moment.

They have one more game coming up before what looks set to be a crucial international break, with the new manager needing to use this time wisely to implement their style as they look to give their side the best chance of getting out of the relegation zone.

Considering they are already seven points adrift of safety, there's plenty of work to be done and Warnock could be seen as a good candidate as a coach that has managed to get a few teams out of trouble before.

Does Neil Warnock want the Sheffield Wednesday job?

According to talkSPORT, Warnock would be open to taking the job at Hillsborough.

Although the fact Warnock is open to getting back into management isn't a surprise, the fact he is seemingly open to getting back to management this quickly is a bit of a surprise after he only left Huddersfield Town last month.

Following his time with the Terriers, some will have thought he'd be keen to take an extended break before getting back into the game during the latter stages of the campaign.

Another reason why this stance comes as a surprise is because he used to manage Sheffield United, with the Owls and the Blades being big rivals.

As of yesterday, the Owls haven't contacted Warnock.

However, the same report from the Sheffield Star has revealed that others have been contacted, which potentially suggests that the ex-Huddersfield boss isn't at the top of their shortlist at this stage.

It's believed that owner Dejphon Chansiri is keen to appoint a new manager quickly to allow them to implement their ideas during the international break.

Should Sheffield Wednesday appoint Neil Warnock?

This seems like a Warnock-type job already because the Owls are in deep trouble unless they improve results quickly and you feel the 74-year-old will be able to do that.

Already knowing Yorkshire inside out too, it wouldn't take long for Warnock to settle in and you feel the Owls need someone like him for the remainder of the campaign.

When things weren't going well for Poya Asbaghi at Barnsley, the Tykes were linked with Warnock but opted against a managerial change and that proved to be costly in the end.

Wednesday can't afford to make a similar mistake and need a safe pair of hands, something the 74-year-old can be.

He's a proven winner at this level and knows what it takes to get results when things aren't going well, so he should be at the top of their shortlist.