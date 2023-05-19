Blackburn Rovers Director of Football Gregg Broughton has revealed that the club have received no contact regarding the services of manager Jon Dahl Tomasson at this stage, speaking to Lancs Live.

Tomasson has enjoyed a reasonably productive first season in the Championship, managing to guide the club to seventh place and only missing out on the play-offs at the end of the 2022/23 campaign because of goal difference.

Their poor end to the season harmed their chances of finishing in the top six - but there are plenty of promising things for Tomasson to take from the previous campaign ahead of a fresh promotion push next season.

Leeds United and Leicester City linked

Football Insider have reported that Leeds are big admirers of Tomasson and that isn't just because of the results he managed to get, but also because of the style of play he has implemented at Ewood Park.

He's expected to be a target now with Blackburn failing to win promotion, although their chances of poaching him may be harmed if Leeds are relegated at the end of this term.

However, the Whites would have the chance to appoint him in the summer with Sam Allardyce only staying until the end of the season.

Another team who are in danger of relegation are Leicester - and it wouldn't be a surprise if they replaced Dean Smith if they suffer relegation.

The Foxes have also been linked with Tomasson - and the chance to work at the King Power Stadium could be tempting for the Dane considering they have won the Premier League in the past decade.

What's the latest on Blackburn Rovers' Jon Dahl Tomasson?

Giving an update on Rovers' boss, Broughton said: "Zero (contact), nothing directly.

"In terms of the speculation, it is a credit to the club for recruiting a head coach that has been allowed to develop. Credit to Jon for the work that he has done."

Is this good news for Jon Dahl Tomasson?

This lack of contact could be a blessing in disguise for Tomasson because he could easily become distracted if the likes of Leeds and Leicester were given permission to speak to him.

In their quest to secure their place in the promotion mix next season, the Dane needs to be working as hard as possible this summer so having no distractions would be ideal for them.

There are no guarantees that a move to either Premier League team would work out either and there would be big expectations at both if they come down, so Rovers' boss will need some time to think before deciding whether to make the move.

Blackburn are probably the worst equipped of the three sides - but he has built something positive at Blackburn and if he's backed this summer - you feel he could definitely guide them to a top-six finish.

Backing will be extremely important though because they failed to do enough during the winter window and that arguably cost them their place in the play-offs.