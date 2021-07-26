Report reveals where Birmingham City now stand on Burnley transfer agreement

Birmingham City will not be signing Burnley goalkeeper, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, this summer.

Lee Bowyer is looking to bolster his goalkeeping department, with Peacock-Farrell recently emerging as a potential target for the Blues boss.

However, Matija Sarkic is expected to arrive at the club from Wolves in the coming days to compete with Neil Etheridge as he regains fitness following illness.

As per Birmingham Live, that puts an end to any interest Birmingham had in striking an agreement to sign Peacock-Farrell from Burnley. They claim that Blues are no longer pursuing an agreement for the Northern Ireland international.

Peacock-Farrell has been with Burnley since the summer of 2019 when he cut ties with Leeds United in favour of a more direct route to the Premier League.

The now 24-year-old had made 40 appearances in the Championship for the West Yorkshire club, but games have been harder to come by at Burnley given Nick Pope’s standing at Turf Moor.

Peacock-Farrell has made only four appearances in the Premier League, with a further four outings coming in the League Cup and FA Cup over the course of the last two seasons.

Sheffield Wednesday are also said to be interested in a deal for the goalkeeper this summer.

The Verdict

This is little surprise given the fact that Lee Bowyer is set to add Sarkic to his squad ahead of the new season starting in the coming weeks.

Peacock-Farrell would have been a good signing and perhaps offered more experience that the Wolves goalkeeper, but whether or not Birmingham could offer him the game time required due to Etheridge remains to be seen.

Burnley will hope to find the Northern Ireland goalkeeper a loan where he plays every week. That would preferably be in the Championship, although that’s a scenario which might not play out. Clubs around the second-tier already have their first choice goalkeeper firmly in place.

