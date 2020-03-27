Report reveals West Brom’s stance differs from Leeds United’s over issue relating to Championship delay

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly not planning to ask their players to take a pay cut or defer their wages as the delay to the 2019/20 season continues.

The Baggies are in a commanding position in the Championship table, sitting second with a six-point cushion above Fulham in third.

Their promotion push has been put on hold as all EFL fixtures have been suspended until the 30th of April at the earliest due to the Covid-19 pandemic, though reports have suggested that the season will be pushed back once again.

The fixture delay and uncertainty around the conclusion of the season has caused financial issues for clubs throughout English football, with the EFL providing a £50 million relief package to clubs.

Football finance academics have revealed concerns that the package will not support clubs for longer than five weeks.

Staff and players at promotion rivals Leeds United have volunteered for a wage deferral to help cut costs during this difficult period, however, it appears the Baggies stance on what is necessary differs.

According to the Express and Star, there are no plans in the pipeline at West Brom for players and staff to take such measures.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to see how different clubs are approaching what is a very difficult situation.

It appears that the Baggies remain confident that they can get through this situation without having to ask their players to take a pay cut or wage referral.

Given they’re sitting quite comfortably in the automatic promotion places, they will be as determined as anyone to ensure that the 2019/20 campaign is properly concluded.