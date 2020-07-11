Report reveals West Brom concern over transfer of winger

West Bromwich Albion are not optimistic that they will be able to cash in on Oliver Burke, according to The Athletic.

The Scotsman joined the Baggies for £15 million in 2017 but his time with the Midlands club has been disappointing and he has become something of an outcast.

The winger has made just 24 appearances for West Brom, scoring once and providing three assists, and has spent the majority of the last two seasons out on loan.

Burke still has two years left on his contract at the Hawthorns but it seems the Championship club are ready to offload 23-year-old.

According to The Athletic, the Baggies are hoping to sell the winger in order to make back some of the money spent on him – which may total more than £20 million from his transfer fee and wages.

However, it is understood the club are not optimistic that they will be able to do so with the report suggesting he will likely walk away as a free agent in two years’ time.

It looks set to be an interesting summer for the Baggies, who will be hoping to be preparing for a season in the Premier League.

The Verdict

Burke’s time with West Brom has been a huge disappointment both for the club and the player.

When he arrived at the club he looked a really exciting prospect but things just have not worked out for him at the Hawthorns.

With two years left on his deal, it makes a lot of sense for them to look to offload him but you understand their lack of optimism about finding a suitor willing to pay a fee and offer wages that would convince Burke to leave.

It’s a tough situation for the Baggies.