Report reveals way Derby County can avoid double points deduction amid fresh takeover talks

Derby County could yet avoid the harshest double points deduction that could be handed to them if the Rams can complete a quick takeover of the football club, according to The Sun on Sunday (16/05/2021, p59).

The Rams are in a perilous position at the moment off the field and they are facing the very real threat of a points deduction that would be similar to the one-handed out to Sheffield Wednesday at the start of last season.

That deduction played a pivotal role in the Owls’ relegation from the Championship this term, and it is something that Derby would be desperate to avoid.

According to The Sun on Sunday (16/05/2021, p59), Derby are in talks with new potential buyers of the football club.

While it also adds that if talks can be concluded swiftly and the takeover deal can go through then the Rams might be able to avoid suffering the harshest points deduction that could receive. That will have to be the aim then over the next few weeks.

It is also being reported that should the takeover of the club not be completed soon and that if Mel Morris is therefore still the owner, then there will be a push for the penalties to be harsh and could even run into double figures.

That is something that has to provide extra motivation to get the sale of the club done as soon as possible.

The Verdict

This is one potential crumb of comfort for Derby fans to cling onto, with the Rams still in talks with other potential buyers and that means that there is also still a chance that there could be some leniency over the possible points deduction. It seems like the new ownership will be handed a better footing to get started with if they are able to buy Morris out.

That will be something that could make the club a little more attractive for a potential new owner. It is easy to see why buyers would be put off taking the club in the current position it is in both financially and then with the possibility of a sizeable points deduction for next season added into the mix.

It seems there is a will by the authorities for Derby’s takeover to be completed, but if it is not then the situation will be looking very bleak heading into next season. A potential double points deduction would be something that it would be very difficult to come back from and would also make recruitment even harder for the club over the summer.