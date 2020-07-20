Report reveals unusual details concerning Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough contract

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock is still yet to discuss the financial terms of his contract with owner Steve Gibson, according to a report from The Athletic.

With Boro facing a battle for survival after the restart, the experienced manager was brought in to replace Jonathan Woodgate in late June.

The North East club have won three of their seven games since his arrival – a record that has steered them two points clear of the bottom three heading into the final game of the 2019/20 campaign.

Warnock’s future remains unclear but a report from The Athletic has revealed something unusual about his current deal.

The report claims that the Boro boss is yet to discuss any sort of financial package with Gibson – despite having been at the Riverside for more than a month.

It is understood that Warnock is determined to concentrate on the job on hand and has not discussed the financial side of his deal, though the club’s chairman has tried on multiple occasions to open negotiations.

It is believed that the same is true for coaches Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson, who joined alongside him.

According to The Athletic, there haven’t been firm talks over Warnock staying on beyond this term but Gibson, who has a close relationship with the 71-year-old coach, has been impressed by his work so far and doesn’t regard his age as a stumbling block.

Boro face Sheffield Wednesday in midweek knowing that a draw would likely be enough to keep them up.

Do you know the colour of these 40 EFL clubs’ home shirts? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE COLOUR OF BRENTFORD'S HOME SHIRT? Black White Red Red & White stripes

The Verdict

This is very unusual but shows not just the trust between Warnock and Gibson but also the coach’s determination to keep the North East club in the Championship.

Boro fans will likely love to hear this and you can understand why, the 71-year-old has proven a divisive character but it looks as though he may help them survive.

It’s going to be interesting to see whether Warnock does stay on beyond this season.