Report reveals unhappy Charlton squad members after recent player development

As per Football Insider, members of Charlton Athletic’s first-team squad are said to be angry with Lyle Taylor’s refusal to play for the Addicks when the season resumes later this month.

A number of Charlton players have a clause in their contract that will see their wages drop upon relegation and, with Taylor set to be out of the picture, their chances of survival have obviously decreased.

The striker has had a good campaign when he has played for the Addicks and is setting his sights on a move elsewhere with his contract up this summer.

And, with the season set to continue, he has decided that he does not want to risk serious injury that could scupper his chances of a move.

For the Addicks players that could see their wages dramatically decreased, though, it’s certainly not welcome news.

The Verdict

Let’s just hope Charlton can get out of this current mess with survival in the Championship as a number of headaches for the club will then be solved.

It’s been another dramatic year at The Valley and supporters will hope that, of those that do play, there will be enough good performances to see them to safety.