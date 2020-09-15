Report reveals truth behind rumoured Watford interest in Bristol City man

Bristol City midfielder Joe Morrell will not be making the switch to Championship rivals Watford this summer, according to the Bristol Post.

The 23-year-old was hugely impressive out on loan with League One side Lincoln City last season – featuring 32 times for the Imps and turning the head of Wales national team manager Ryan Giggs.

Morrell was handed his Wales debut last summer and remains part of Giggs’ plans, having played 180 minutes in the most recent round of international fixtures.

Following his performances on the international stage a rumour emerged that Watford, fresh off the back of their return to the Championship, were keen on signing the City midfielder.

However, a report from the Bristol Post has rejected that suggestion and revealed that Morrell will not be making the switch to Vicarage Road this summer.

The central midfielder has yet to feature for the Robins since returning from loan in the summer due to a slight injury but looks set to get his opportunity at some point soon, with Dean Holden promising rotation in an interview earlier this month.

The new City head coach is somewhat spoiled for choice in the middle of the park, however, so the 23-year-old will need to prove he deserves to be near the top of the pecking order if he wants to keep his place.

The Verdict

This is excellent news for City and for fans of the club.

Morrell impressed on loan with Lincoln last season and has received plenty of plaudits for his performances for Wales recently.

With that in mind, you feel keeping hold of him is a huge positive both for this season and moving forward.

At 23, his best seasons should be ahead of him.