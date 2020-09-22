Report reveals transfer stand-off between West Brom and Huddersfield

West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town are reportedly in a stand-off over Karlan Grant and have failed to come to an agreement over a fee for the striker.

The 23-year-old fired in 19 goals for the Terriers last season, helping them to secure Championship survival.

West Brom were promoted to the Premier League last term and have seemed to have their eyes set on Grant throughout the summer but with just over three weeks to go until the end of the window, it appears a deal has not yet been reached.

According to a report from Yorkshire Live, the Baggies are keen on the striker and the 23-year-old wants the move but as yet Huddersfield’s asking price has not been met.

It is understood that the two clubs may agree on the overall valuation of Grant but the Terriers could not be satisfied with the structure of the deal or the money up front.

The report indicates that “with a few weeks left before the transfer deadline it would appear that both clubs are waiting to see if the other is going to be the one to budge”.

West Brom look in desperate need of a new striker and have had a difficult start to life back in the Premier League slipping to back-to-back defeats.

Huddersfield have had a similarly tough first few weeks of the 2020/21 campaign tasting defeat against Rochdale, Norwich City and Brentford – with Grant yet to feature once.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

The Verdict

Grant’s potential move to West Brom has been an ongoing saga through much of the summer window but it seems as yet, they haven’t quite been able to agree a deal.

The two clubs appear to be caught in something of a stand-off, waiting for the other to budge.

With two years still left on Grant’s deal, Huddersfield look to be in the stronger position and it may be that the Baggies are going to have to be the ones that try and force the deal through.

Slaven Bilic’s side need a new striker and it seems they may have to agree to the Terriers’ demands to sign the 23-year-old.