Tottenham Hotspur are "admirers" of Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, a report from 90min has revealed.

The possibility of the ex-Manchester United midfielder making the move to the English capital had been talked up with Boro's manager previously playing for Spurs, but their stance on him was previously unclear.

It has now emerged that they are real admirers of the 41-year-old, who has done a superb job at the Riverside Stadium since his arrival in October and has a chance to guide his current team back to the Premier League.

The same report from 90min has also claimed that Spurs have retained their interest in Burnley manager Vincent Kompany after seeing him shine in the Championship this term.

Despite his inexperience, they are still keen on him as a potential replacement for Antonio Conte, although he's just one of several candidates in contention to take the top job.

What's Vincent Kompany's stance at Burnley?

It remains to be seen whether they can get a deal over the line for Kompany - because the Belgian is reportedly keen to stay at Turf Moor and is prepared to reject interest from elsewhere to continue his current project at Turf Moor.

TEAMtalk have even revealed that he's been offered a new contract by the Clarets, who will be desperate to keep him for the long term.

Thankfully for them, the former Manchester City captain is believed to be settled in the local area and that could be crucial in their quest to retain the 37-year-old, who hasn't been short of interest from elsewhere in recent months.

Would a move for Middlesbrough's Michael Carrick be beneficial?

Carrick already knows what it means to play for the club but it has changed a considerable amount since he played there. This is why Spurs shouldn't appoint him just because he knows the club.

At this early stage of his managerial career, this would be a massive job for the 41-year-old and there's the chance he will crumble under this pressure, something Daniel Levy will need to consider if he's actively weighing up the possibility of luring him away from the Riverside.

Carrick is a very calm and composed figure though and that's why you could understand it if Tottenham did make an approach for him.

He could be a good appointment for the long term and with world-class managers like Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte failing to succeed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the past, appointing an inexperienced boss could be a positive approach.

Some would argue that Ryan Mason would be a better candidate considering he knows the club inside out - but a fresh voice and new ideas could be needed at Spurs considering how poor they have been recently. Carrick could provide those two things.