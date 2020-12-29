Report reveals the Tony Pulis factor that the Sheffield Wednesday players were ‘frustrated’ with

Sheffield Wednesday players grew frustrated with Tony Pulis’ defensive approach during his brief tenure of the Owls.

Wednesday announced on Monday night that they had terminated Pulis’ contract after only 45 days in charge.

The Welshman picked up seven out of a possible 30 points in charge of the Owls, winning only one game at the helm.

Pulis’ departure – which was announced at 11pm last night – obviously came as a bit of a surprise to supporters.

In a statement, Dejphon Chansiri said that results and performances under Pulis had not been of the “level expected”.

According to Yorkshire Live, the players grew frustrated and tired of Pulis’ defensive and pragmatic footballing approach.

The Owls scored only six goals with Pulis at the helm, with only four of those goals coming from open play.

Jose Morais has since emerged as a potential contender to replace Pulis, with the club sitting 23rd in the Championship.

The Verdict

Pulis’ style of play has been talked about for a number of years now.

He wants his teams to stay solid at the back, compact and well-drilled, and a lot of his philosophy is focused on his teams being hard to beat.

Of course, Wednesday need that at the moment in some respect. They couldn’t afford to keep on losing games and conceding goals.

But they also needed to go out and attack the opposition and score goals to help them get out of this mess.

The fact is, going forward, Wednesday offered very little under Pulis and weren’t getting the results required to move out of the relegation zone.