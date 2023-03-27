Wigan Athletic need to find around £7m to ensure they can see out the remainder of the season, according to last night's report from the Daily Mail.

Paying their wages late on five different occasions this season, it's currently unclear whether that issue will crop up again between now and the end of the season with the players reportedly concerned about their futures at the club.

Even going on strike last Friday to make their feelings known to the club about the unpaid wages situation, their first-teamers were clearly unhappy with the situation and Steven Caulker even publicly blasting the club.

Wigan supporters will be especially sensitive about these delays with the club in administration less than three years ago - and were in real danger of going out of business until their current ownership came in.

They will be desperate to avoid a repeat of this in the future with the Latics already likely to have suffered some long-term effects of their previous fall into administration - and in promising news for them - chairman Talal Al Hammad has pledged his commitment to the club.

Actions speak louder than words though and whether they are definitely able to make it through to the end of this term will depend on whether they can find the amount needed to keep the club going, with £7m reportedly required.

The Verdict:

They may have the chance to rebuild in the summer with several players coming to the end of their contracts at the end of the campaign, including potential high earners Will Keane and James McClean.

Some of their high earners are currently on course to remain at the DW Stadium beyond the end of the season though according to The Sun, though they will only have nine first-teamers at their disposal next term as things stand.

It's not as if their out-of-contract players will leave the club as soon as the season comes to an end though, with the Latics needing to pay them for the entire month of May and June as well before they can offload them.

Lower wages could mean lower quality though and that may create discontent amongst the fanbase who will be keen to see their team looking up rather than down after spending a chunk of the earlier stages of the 21st century in the Premier League.

But above all else, the supporters will want to see their club stay alive so they will just be hoping that their current ownership can continue to put in the money needed to avoid another fall into administration.