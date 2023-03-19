League One clubs Oxford United and MK Dons both approached Crystal Palace's Paddy McCarthy, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

Former MK Dons boss Liam Manning has recently been appointed at Oxford, whilst the Buckinghamshire club are now under the stewardship of Mark Jackson.

The 39-year-old is currently operating as the Premier League club's interim manager, following their dismissal of former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira.

McCarthy has been involved with the London club's U21s this season and is very highly-rated by those in power at Palace, and it was the Selhurst Park outfit who opted to block moves from the League One duo as they are keen to keep him close to the club.

The Eagles currently sit 12th in the Championship standings, however, they are a mere three points above the Premier League drop-zone.

The verdict

With both League One clubs evidently taking the talented yet more youthful approach when it has come to their recent managerial appointments, it is no surprise that McCarthy has featured on their radars.

Both sides are battling to avoid relegation to League Two and have appointed managers that have the ability to have a long-term impact on their respective clubs.

The 39-year-old has displayed positive signs with Palace's U21s and has earned himself an opportunity at senior level for however long it will be.

It will be interesting to see how much time McCarthy will be afforded at Selhurst Park and whether or not he can make an immediate impact as the Eagles look to avoid relegation.