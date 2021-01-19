Report reveals talks well underway over potential Sheffield Wednesday switch

Sheffield Wednesday have been in contact with Josh Murphy’s representatives for around a month over a potential loan move to Hillsborough.

The Owls had his brother Jacob on loan last season from Newcastle United, of course, and he had a decent time in the Steel City, so now we may well see if Josh can achieve similar levels.

The winger has been out of favour at Cardiff City for a while and with news breaking recently that the Owls are looking at him, Yorkshire Live has revealed further details.

They claim that the club has actually been in contact with the player’s management team since Christmas and so it’s clear talks and discussions have been going on for a little while.

Indeed, the report goes on to say that the talks are ongoing and that the arrival of Andre Green will not stop them also signing Murphy, even if they are similar players, with Cardiff apparently willing to let him go.

The Verdict

With Cardiff willing to let the player go and the Owls evidently in discussions for Murphy for quite a while now, you’d have thought if a deal is going to happen they’ll have agreed a fair bit already.

Clearly, the Bluebirds are happy for him to move elsewhere for the rest of the season and we’ll see just how things play out in the coming week or so that remains in the transfer window.