Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk reportedly wants a minimum of three new strikers this summer but Crystal Palace’s Connor Wickham and Manchester City’s Keke Simmonds are no longer thought to be on their radar.

Monk is looking to gear up ahead of a season that will see the Owls start with a 12-point deduction after an EFL charge.

Wednesday have made three signings so far, bringing in Wigan defender Chey Dunkley, Manchester City teenager Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown, but it seems they aren’t done yet.

In a Q&A for Yorkshire Live, Dom Howson has revealed that Monk is determined to add a lot more firepower in the final third.

He explained: “I know for a fact they are looking at different types of forwards and Garry Monk wants to bring in a minimum of three new strikers.”

Howson suggested that he is hopeful deals would be done before Wednesday’s season opener against Cardiff City on the 12th of September.

Simmonds and Wickham have both been linked with the Owls this summer but it is understood that neither striker is currently on the Yorkshire club’s radar.

With Atdhe Nuhiu, Steven Fletcher, Fernando Forestieri, and Sam Winnall leaving at the end of their contracts, Jordan Rhodes is currently the only striker in Monk’s senior squad.

The Verdict

This will likely be music to the ears of Wednesday fans, though they should perhaps reserve judgment until they know which forwards will be joining the club.

There is absolutely no doubt that the Owls need to add to their forward line significantly and it seems they’re set to do just that by adding a range of different strikers.

The cost of the Wickham deal, with the forward currently on Premier League wages, was always likely to make it difficult but I’m surprised to see the interest dropped in Simmonds, who looks a bright talent.

It’s going to be very intriguing to see whether Monk can get his men.