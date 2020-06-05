Report reveals rejected proposal concerning Derby County v Nottingham Forest clash

A proposal to move the clash between Nottingham Forest and Derby County to a neutral venue has been rejected, according to The Telegraph.

The second East Midlands Derby of the Championship season was originally set to take place at Pride Park on the 4th of April but has been postponed due to the delay in English football.

With the Championship set to return on the 20th of June, it appears the rescheduled fixture was something of a concern to the UK’s football police.

According to The Telegraph, it was proposed that the game was high-risk and needed to be moved to a neutral venue but that has been rejected.

The Rams home clash with Leeds United was also highlighted, with a plan proposed that would see it moved to Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium.

However, it is understood that the national lead officer of the UK’s football police, Mark Roberts, has denied those allegations.

The upcoming East Midlands Derby looks set to be an exciting one, with both sides now pushing for the play-offs.

Forest have beaten the Rams twice already this term – once in the league and once in the Carabao Cup – but will likely find them a tougher opposition this time around as only Fulham have won more Championship points than Phillip Cocu’s side since January.

The Verdict

Clearly, there is concern about the East Midlands Derby as a problematic tie but you’d imagine both sides will be happy that it is not being moved – particularly if Southampton was a potential option.

With all games set to be available to watch, you’d have to question what sort of fans would be going to the stadiums when they know they won’t be able to get it. You feel the right decision has been made here.

On the pitch, the game looks set to be a hugely entertaining one as both sides look to keep their promotion hopes on track.