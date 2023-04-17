Preston North End forward Ched Evans has no plans to retire just yet and is keen to get back to action despite sustaining a severe injury setback, according to Alan Nixon.

The Lilywhites' striker was ordered to get surgery after a serious problem was detected following checks - and this is an order he followed with the player undergoing a neck operation already according to this report.

Despite the nature of the injury though, labelled as potentially "life-changing", he is determined to go on and could still play for Preston again with the 34-year-old determined not to give up.

What caused this injury?

According to a statement from the club, this injury was sustained following repeated high-force contact during his time as a footballer.

With this problem now being diagnosed, it's expected that he will endure an extended recovery period before a decision is made on his future, with the forward potentially not wanting to risk suffering further trauma to his neck.

Speaking earlier this month, Lowe confirmed whether the forward to return to action or not will be fully down to the player, saying: "He’s got a strong family behind him who will make sure he’s right.

"Once he’s had the surgery we’ll hopefully see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel because having the surgery doesn’t mean that’s him done.

"He’ll have to decide what he wants to do with his future and whatever he chooses to do we’ll back 100%."

When does Ched Evans' contract end at Preston North End?

Earlier this year, Evans signed a new deal at the club to keep him at Deepdale until the summer of 2024.

At the time, that looked like a good call considering how impressive the 34-year-old has been this season - but he may not play again this year and it remains to be seen whether they manage to get any football out of him at all following such a serious setback.

With Tom Cannon, Liam Delap and Troy Parrott set to return to their respective loan clubs this summer, Evans could have been a good option to have but the Lilywhites can't afford to rush him back.

What should Ched Evans' stance be?

He shouldn't be looking to make a decision on retirement at this stage because he hasn't fully recovered yet - but once he feels he's in a much better place - he can gauge whether it would be wise to carry on or not.

As a forward who's likely to be involved in many aerial duels if he returns though, it may not be the best idea for him to return to the game if there's a risk that this problem will return and potentially get worse.

Although football is his big passion, he shouldn't be looking to sacrifice his body and the quality of his life after retirement just to play for another season or two.

Fair play to him for his resilience because some players may have decided to call it a day straight away - but he has a contract at Deepdale until 2024 and he seems to be committed to staying until then.

He should be looking to do other things during his recovery to prepare for the possibility of retirement just in case he can't carry on - and coaching could potentially be a good option for him if he wants to stay in the world of football after he stops playing.