Report reveals potential transfer domino effect involving Dundee United, Ipswich and QPR

Ipswich Town are reportedly weighing up a £350,000 move for Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist and the Scottish club will intensify their efforts to sign QPR’s Liam Kelly if that move goes through.

New Tractorboys CEO Mark Ashton has wasted no time since his arrival at Portman Road, with Lee Evans and Wes Burns added to Paul Cook’s squad and a move for Rekeem Harper understood to be close.

It seems Ipswich are looking north of the border when it comes to reinforcing their goalkeeping options, with the Daily Record revealing they’re considering a £350,000 bid for Siegrist.

The Swiss keeper was hugely impressive in the 2020/21 campaign but is out of contract next summer and United boss Tam Courts has revealed he’s expecting interest.

The report claims that should the League One club land the 29-year-old it would see the SPFL outfit intensify their pursuit of Kelly, who has fallen down the pecking order at QPR but turned heads with his performances on loan at Motherwell last term.

Motherwell are understood to be keen to re-sign the R’s shot-stopper but it seems they’ll face tough competition from United should Ipswich’s move for Siegrist go through.

The Verdict

It appears Ashton is set to continue his fast start to life at Ipswich, with Siegrist the latest player to emerge on the League One club’s radar.

Whether he’ll be coming in as cover or competition for Tomas Holy remains to be seen but the move could prove a positive for the R’s as well as the Tractor Boys.

Kelly is out of favour at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and more interest in him should allow the west London club to cash in this summer, giving Mark Warburton more money to spend elsewhere.