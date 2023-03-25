Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is just one of several potential candidates possibly under consideration at Tottenham Hotspur at this stage, according to an update from Sky Sports.

Spurs' owner Daniel Levy is an admirer of multiple managers according to this same report, including Sergio Conceicao, Marco Silva, Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Frank, with the latter three currently managing in the Premier League.

All three are doing an excellent job at Fulham, Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford - and could potentially come into Levy's thoughts if he decides to sack Antonio Conte - whose contract expires in the summer anyway.

Spurs are weighing up potential replacements for the Italian already and that could be bad news for the Clarets who will be desperate to retain Kompany, who has emerged as a "credible candidate" for the top-tier giants.

They have also taken an interest in Julian Nagelsmann and although the German may be keen to spend a short period of time away from football following his sacking at Bayern Munich, his stance could change with the 35-year-old believed to be open to talks regarding the top job at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He is another manager that Levy has reportedly admired for some time, with Nagelsmann's willingness to speak to Spurs potentially a boost for the Clarets as they look to keep hold of Kompany.

The Verdict:

Despite some seeing it as a poisoned chalice, the Spurs job would be hard to turn down if Kompany was offered it, but the timing of his departure would be bizarre if he did make the move away from Turf Moor.

In fact, it would be a massive shock if he did considering he's closing in on promotion with the Lancashire outfit and won't have the opportunity to record this promotion on his CV if he moves on before they secure their top-tier return.

This is one reason why the Clarets' supporters should feel confident that the ex-Manchester City captain will be staying put for now, even if that isn't 100% guaranteed.

It would be particularly disappointing for Alan Pace if he decided to move on shortly because the Lancashire side's chairman allowed him to put his stamp on the squad this season and that shouldn't be taken for granted.

But regardless of whether he moves on now, in six months or in a couple of years, a contingency plan does need to be created to deal with the future departure of Kompany because it feels inevitable that he will move on at some point if he continues to thrive at Turf Moor.