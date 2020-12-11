Report reveals obstacle that could stop Sheffield Wednesday making signing

It seems a pretty safe bet that Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis is going to want to sign some players in the January window with the Owls really struggling at the moment.

The former Stoke City boss has come in as the Owls look to get away from the relegation zone but so far results haven’t really turned in his favour.

Clearly, the next window cannot come soon enough but one of the players the club is being linked with may well be off-limits as new regulations come in after Brexit.

According to the Sheffield Star, new rules on immigration from the EU could stop young forward Sydney Van Hooijdonk joining the Owls, with him currently based in the Netherlands with NAC Breda.

The Verdict

With everything that has gone on this year, Brexit has rather been forgotten about – that is until this week.

It’s back in the news with Sunday being drawn up as a potential deadline for talks over a trade deal with the EU, whilst new rules and regulations already settled will come into effect at the start of 2021.

Immigration is among the new legislation, of course, and it seems set to have an impact on clubs judging by this story.

The big festive Sheffield Wednesday quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 In what year was Sheffield Wednesday formed? 1864 1865 1866 1867