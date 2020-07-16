Report reveals obstacle currently stopping Newcastle player exit to EFL

According to a report from Wales Online, Newcastle United’s potential takeover is the only thing that is standing in the way of goalkeeper Freddie Woodman returning to Swansea City next year.

The goalkeeper has been on loan at the Swans this season and has been a key part of a side that has challenged for the play-offs for much of the year.

Certainly, they would be wise to try and keep him at the club for next season and it appears as though there is a chance of that, though it hinges on the Magpies eventually getting taken over.

Indeed, all parties involved with the potential deal – a likely loan – for next season seem happy to do it, but until the takeover in the northeast is completed, no transfer discussions are going to take place.

The Verdict

Woodman is a fine goalkeeper and has plenty to offer a side like Swansea next season.

Indeed, he appears happy at the club and the Swans want to keep him, whilst Newcastle haven’t exactly ruled out the chances of him playing in Wales next year.

Until their takeover is done, though, nothing is going to budge by the look of it.