Report reveals midfield duo wanted by Erik Alonso at Derby County

Erik Alonso wished to sign Cagliari midfielder Gaston Pereiro and Internacional midfielder Gabriel Boschilia if he completed his takeover of Derby County, according to The Athletic.

Derby are still searching for some clarity off the pitch, after Alonso’s proposed takeover of the club failing to be completed.

The EFL approved the deal, but then Derby announced in a statement that the transaction was no longer under consideration, and talks with other credible parties had begun.

Alonso, the man behind No Limits Sports Ltd, was rather vocal in the build-up to his proposed takeover, revealing his intentions to guide Derby to Champions League football in the future.

20 facts about Derby County’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Waghorn has played for both Rangers and Celtic - True or False? True False

Alonso also has a background in player recruitment, and according to The Athletic, Gaston Pereiro and Gabriel Boschilia were two players on the Spaniard’s radar if he were to take over.

Pereiro, 26, made 15 appearances for Cagliari in Serie A this season, scoring two goals and chipping in with one assist from midfield.

Boschilia, meanwhile, joined Internacional from AS Monaco in January 2020, and is a 25-year-old attacking midfielder who has since scored four goals in 26 games for the club.

The Verdict

I personally think that Derby dodged a bullet here.

Alonso clearly had some pretty wild plans for the club, but he was very active and very peculiar on social media.

Derby need a clear direction and vision off the pitch after a dreadful Championship campaign, and bringing in players from Italy and Brazil would have been a risk.

The Championship is a tough nut to crack, and it can take a while to adapt.