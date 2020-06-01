Report reveals Man United’s stance on move for Swansea City man

Swansea City defender Joe Rodon remains a transfer target for Manchester United but is behind RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly on their list of priorities, according to a report from the Independent.

The Red Devils have been linked with a £20 million move for Rodon in the summer, with the 22-year-old defender having turned some heads with his performances this term.

The Welshman has been hampered by an ankle injury this term but has been a key player when fit – featuring 21 times in the Championship so far.

A report from The Independent has outlined United’s transfer strategy and revealed who their top targets are.

Rodon is one of the Premier League club’s summer targets but does not appear to be ranked as a high-priority target.

The report claims that United have a tiered system, with defenders Koulibaly and Upamecano alongside Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish in the highest priority group.

The Swansea defender is understood not to be in that group but is someone they’re looking at.

Rodon has made 49 appearances for the Swans in total, having had something of a breakthrough season in 2018/19 – making 28 appearances for the Swans last term despite suffering a Metatarsal injury.

United have a history of signing talented, young players from Swansea, having brought in Dan James last summer, which may be beneficial if they look to get a deal done in the upcoming window.

The Verdict

It appears Rodon remains on United’s radar. Not as a high-priority target but as a cheaper alternative to either Koulibaly and Upamecano.

The 22-year-old certainly looks a bright prospect but you’d question whether he is ready to step into a Premier League side that will want to be competing right at the top of the table.

It will be interesting to see whether United move for the defender in the upcoming window.